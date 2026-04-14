Himachal Pradesh Braces for Wet Spell Amid Western Disturbance

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a spell of wet weather from April 17 to 20, as a new western disturbance is expected to hit the region starting April 15, according to predictions by the local Met office.

The meteorological center in Shimla has issued a yellow warning, cautioning against thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour in isolated locations across four to seven out of the twelve districts on Friday and Saturday.

The area has remained mostly dry over the past 24 hours, with Keylong logging the coldest nighttime temperature at 0.4 degrees Celsius, and Una reaching a daytime high of 34.2 degrees Celsius, reported the Met office.

(With inputs from agencies.)