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Tensions Rise as U.S. Treasury Secretary Criticizes China's Global Role

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized China's actions during a Middle East conflict, accusing it of hoarding oil and limiting exports. While he spoke with Chinese officials, he avoided commenting on potential impacts on President Trump's upcoming visit to China, emphasizing the importance of stability and communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:08 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Treasury Secretary Criticizes China's Global Role
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has heavily criticized China for its conduct during the ongoing Middle East conflict, accusing the nation of hoarding oil supplies and restricting exports, paralleling actions taken during the pandemic regarding medical supplies.

While speaking to reporters, Bessent confirmed discussions with Chinese officials were underway about these concerns. However, he sidestepped inquiries about the potential repercussions on upcoming diplomatic engagements, notably President Donald Trump's planned visit to Beijing later this month.

Despite the tension, Bessent emphasized the strong working relationship between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, asserting that the message for the visit is one of stability, heralded by substantial communication from the highest levels of government.

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