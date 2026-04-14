Cyber Fraud Cracked: Mule Account Syndicate Busted

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, police have detained three individuals accused of running a mule account syndicate that laundered over Rs 1.5 crore. Those arrested include Deepak, Krishan Pratap Singh, and Shashi Kant.

The syndicate was discovered when authorities flagged a suspicious bank account linked to several cyber fraud cases. Technical analysis revealed the account served as a conduit for an organized syndicate to funnel and camouflage illicit funds.

Further investigation led to the arrest of an associate, who exposed collaborators involved in bank account arrangements. The accused exploited the unemployed, enticing them to open accounts for a fee. Police recovered mobile phones, a SIM card, and documents, while charges have been filed and investigations continue.