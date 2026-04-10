Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth if BJP comes to power in Bengal: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:21 IST
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Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth if BJP comes to power in Bengal: Amit Shah.
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