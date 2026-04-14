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Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admissions

The Rajasthan High Court ruled against allowing non-domicile SC, ST, and OBC candidates to claim reserved category seats in the state for postgraduate medical admissions, affirming that such reservations are state-specific and aligned with the constitutional framework, dismissing a challenge by private medical colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:53 IST
Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admissions
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In a pivotal decision, the Rajasthan High Court confirmed that non-domicile candidates cannot claim reserved seats in postgraduate medical admissions within the state. This ruling responds to a petition challenging the reservation scope and supports the state's adherence to constitutionally-sanctioned policies on reservations, emphasizing state-specific eligibility based on local socio-economic conditions.

The court dismissed arguments presented by the Federation of Private Medical and Dental Colleges of Rajasthan, which sought to extend reservation benefits to non-domicile SC, ST, and OBC candidates, asserting that such moves would conflict with the legal framework governing reservations.

The judgment clarified that while filling vacant seats is crucial, it must not come at the cost of statutory norms or compromise on meritocracy within specialized medical fields. The state's policy allows all candidates to compete in the general pool while upholding the integrity of conditional reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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