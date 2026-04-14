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Telangana CM Challenges Pro Rata Delimitation Model

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy opposes the pro rata model of delimitation. He proposed a 'hybrid model' for Lok Sabha seats, integrating economic criteria. Reddy cautioned southern states face reduced representation under the current plan and urged collective opposition. He also requested for an all-party meeting convened by PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:34 IST
Telangana CM Challenges Pro Rata Delimitation Model
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a strong stand against the pro rata delimitation model, urging southern counterparts to oppose it. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pushed for an all-party meeting to discuss alternatives.

Reddy proposed a 'hybrid model' that would increase Lok Sabha seats based partially on economic contribution. He warned that without a change, southern states risk diminished representation in Parliament due to their substantial national economy contributions.

Highlighting political imbalance, Reddy emphasized the need for states to unite against measures that reward population growth over economic input, pushing for fairer seat distribution in the planned demographic reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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