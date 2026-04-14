Manipur's Urgent Appeal: Patience Urged Amidst Bishnupur Bombing Probe

Manipur's Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam has appealed to the public for patience in the investigation into the bomb attack in Bishnupur district. His plea follows heavy criticism due to the perceived slow progress in apprehending those responsible for the April 7 tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of two children.

Despite the arrest of three individuals linked to the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA), doubts around their direct involvement linger. Konthoujam reassures the public that identifying the actual perpetrators requires time and meticulous investigation, urging citizens to permit the government to fulfill its duties effectively.

The government is also working towards reducing unauthorized camps by the United National Liberation Front (UNLF). In line with a recently signed peace agreement, efforts to decrease the number of camps are underway, fostering hopes of a positive response that may contribute to Manipur's peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)