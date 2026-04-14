Violence and Unrest in Manipur: Clashes Erupt Amidst Suspicion and Tension
In Manipur's Bishnupur district, clashes erupted as locals protested a recent bomb blast in Tronglaobi. The unrest was fueled by rumors of armed individuals, leading to violence and injury as security forces and protesters clashed. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and made arrests to restore order.
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday as locals clashed with security forces, prompting the imposition of prohibitory orders, according to officials. The unrest was triggered by protests against a recent bomb blast in Tronglaobi, which claimed the lives of two children.
Tensions were exacerbated by unverified rumors about alleged armed individuals in the area. This led to confrontations between locals and security personnel, resulting in more than 10 people sustaining injuries and a vehicle being set on fire. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, officials stated.
Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the violence and are actively working to identify others involved in unlawful activities. A flag march has been conducted to maintain order, and the district magistrate has issued prohibitory orders to curtail further unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Manipur
- protests
- Bishnupur
- violence
- security forces
- tear gas
- arrests
- rumors
- law and order
- flag march
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