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High Court Vindicates Teacher Against Fraud Allegations

The Allahabad High Court ruled that discrepancies in birth dates on educational records do not constitute fraud or misrepresentation without deliberate intent. The court quashed the dismissal of a government teacher in Mau, allowing him to resume work. The initial dismissal stemmed from a date discrepancy found via an RTI application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:29 IST
High Court Vindicates Teacher Against Fraud Allegations
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that discrepancies in the birth dates on educational records do not automatically infer fraud or intentional misrepresentation. This decision came in the case of a government servant accused of falsifying records due to differing dates of birth in educational documents.

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan's verdict nullified the dismissal of assistant teacher Vijai Kumar Yadav, who was removed from his position in Mau after an RTI query revealed inconsistencies in his birth dates as recorded in different certificates.

The court emphasized that for non-disclosure to be deemed misconduct, there must be a clear intent to deceive. Consequently, Yadav was instructed to resume his duties immediately, with the court dismissing the earlier charges as unjustified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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