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14-Year-Old Gives Birth Amid Legal and Welfare Challenges

A 14-year-old girl in Pithoragarh gave birth, leading to legal action against the newborn's father under various Indian codes and the POCSO Act. The Child Welfare Committee assumed guardianship, facilitating medical procedures. The young mother and baby will receive support at an adoption agency until she turns 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:10 IST
14-Year-Old Gives Birth Amid Legal and Welfare Challenges
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  • India

A 14-year-old girl gave birth to a son at the district hospital in Pithoragarh on Tuesday, sparking legal actions against the father, officials confirmed. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), led by Chairman L S Khati, took responsibility for the girl amid her severe labor pains, signing consents for a surgical procedure to be undertaken by doctors.

A case was promptly registered at Munsyari Police Station against the newborn's alleged father, who works in Pune, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The young girl detailed her abandoned familial situation, revealing her relocation to Pune last year where she fell into a relationship and became pregnant.

Following her hospital discharge, both the minor and her newborn will be cared for by a special adoption agency until the girl turns 18, ensuring they receive necessary protection and support. This step was reaffirmed by Khati of the CWC, as the district continues to address the complex social and legal ramifications of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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