Lebanon and Israel Hold Historic Direct Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a historic move, Lebanon and Israel met in Washington for their first direct diplomatic talks in decades, facilitated by the US, as hostilities involving Hezbollah continue. Although characterized as productive, the discussions did not yield any immediate breakthroughs.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the event as a 'historic opportunity' for the two nations, who have been officially at war since 1948. Both US and Israeli officials expressed optimism about reducing Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon, though the group opposed the talks and continued its attacks on northern Israel.

The talks come amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, with calls from its ambassador for a return to normalcy. The hope is that this dialogue will eventually pave the way for an end to the longstanding conflict, despite complexities and historical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)