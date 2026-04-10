Strengthening Ties: US Secretary Marco Rubio's Forthcoming Visit to India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is planning a visit to New Delhi next month, following a constructive meeting with India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri. Their discussions at the White House focused on trade, critical minerals, defense, and the Quad partnership.

The productive dialogue was complemented by additional meetings with US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, highlighting the strong bilateral relationship between India and the United States.

As both countries look forward to the upcoming visit, deepening engagement in important sectors remains a priority, aligning with the shared vision to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.