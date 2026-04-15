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Foreign Investors Continue Yuan Bond Sell-Off

Foreign investors have sold China's onshore yuan bonds for the 11th consecutive month as of March. Data from China's central bank reveals that foreign institutions held 3.19 trillion yuan in bonds in the interbank market, down from 3.32 trillion yuan the previous month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:32 IST
Foreign Investors Continue Yuan Bond Sell-Off
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  • Country:
  • China

Foreign investors have continued to offload China's onshore yuan bonds, marking the 11th consecutive month of divestment in March. The trend was highlighted in official data released on Wednesday.

The figures indicate that foreign institutions held 3.19 trillion yuan in bonds traded within China's interbank market by the end of March. This is a decrease from 3.32 trillion yuan reported a month earlier, according to the central bank's Shanghai head office.

In currency terms, the exchange rate stands at 6.8175 Chinese yuan per US dollar, impacting the valuation of these bond investments.

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