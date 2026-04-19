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Census 2027: Training the Trainers for Digital Data Collection

A four-day training program for master trainers was held in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh to prepare for Census 2027. Directed by Amit Sharma, the training emphasized digital data collection, privacy, and security. It included hands-on sessions with new tools and practical exercises for participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:03 IST
Census 2027: Training the Trainers for Digital Data Collection
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  • India

The Directorate of Census Operations in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh successfully concluded a four-day training session for master trainers, marking a significant step towards Census 2027. The event, held at the Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, focused on equipping trainers with the necessary skills for an entirely digital census process.

Amit Sharma, Director of Census Operations and Chief Principal Census Officer for the regions, highlighted the importance of this training in his address. He emphasized the role of master trainers in ensuring accurate data collection during the census operations. The program included comprehensive coverage of census concepts, training methodologies, and ground verification practices.

Attendees engaged in sessions focused on digital tools like the HLO mobile application and the Census management system. Practical exercises were integrated into the curriculum, including role-play and field visits. Topics such as data privacy, validation, and troubleshooting were also thoroughly examined, ensuring readiness for digital data management challenges during Census 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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