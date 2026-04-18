Trump Hints at Peace Prospects Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed optimism about ongoing peace talks with Iran concerning the conflict in the Middle East. However, he cautioned that a ceasefire may not be prolonged if a resolution isn't reached by Wednesday.

The agreement, involving a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, has left uncertainties regarding future shipping stability through the critical global oil passage.

Trump indicated potential negotiations over the weekend, emphasizing the need to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon as a priority over other matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)