Illegal Firecracker Factory Blaze Injures Two Minors

An illegal firecracker factory in Mohammadpur Maafi village became the site of a tragic incident on Friday. A fire broke out, severely injuring two minors, identified as Qasim, 15, and Huzaifa, 16, according to police reports.

The factory, operating without a proper license, drew immediate attention from local authorities. Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar confirmed the critical injuries and determined that the factory was engaged in illegal activities.

Emergency responders, including police and fire services, swiftly transported the injured to a nearby hospital. In the ensuing chaos, the factory owner managed to escape. An official investigation is currently in progress to address the illegal operations and determine further legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)