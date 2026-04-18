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Gujarat Titans' Strategic Moves: Parthiv Patel Addresses Key Decisions

Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel addresses the strategic decision to limit Washington Sundar's bowling in IPL 2026, emphasizing it was due to match conditions, not fitness issues. Despite questions about the middle order, Patel reassures confidence in the team's current strategy after their recent victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:22 IST
Gujarat Titans' Strategic Moves: Parthiv Patel Addresses Key Decisions
GT all-rounder Washington Sundar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Gujarat Titans' Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel has clarified the rationale behind restricting Washington Sundar's bowling opportunities in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Speaking after the team's five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, Patel emphasized that the decision was based on match conditions, not concerns over Sundar's fitness.

In an interview on JioHotstar, Patel explained that Sundar's role was limited given the lack of turn on the surface at Ahmedabad. "If there had been more left-handers at the crease, we would have utilized Sundar more," he remarked, noting the strategic choice to rely on other bowlers better suited to the conditions.

Furthermore, Patel dismissed worries over the Gujarat Titans' middle-order batting, stating the team remains confident in its strategy of leveraging the top three batsmen. "While our middle order may have fewer opportunities, players like Glenn Phillips and Shahrukh Khan are ready for their chance," Patel reassured, following the team's upward movement to fourth place on the points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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