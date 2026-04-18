Strengthening Ties: VP Radhakrishnan's Diplomatic Outreach to Sri Lanka

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will embark on an official visit to Sri Lanka from April 19 to 20, as announced by his office. During this diplomatic mission, the Vice President is scheduled to meet with the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka, and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, along with other prominent dignitaries on April 19.

In an effort to fortify ties with the Indian-origin Tamil community, Radhakrishnan will also engage with Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern regions of Sri Lanka. An ethnic bond event in Colombo will see the Vice President address the Indian diaspora, where he will virtually hand over keys to houses built under India's Housing Project initiative.

This comprehensive project has facilitated 50,000 houses for Tamil communities, with an additional 10,000 in the pipeline. On April 20, Radhakrishnan will head to Nuwara Eliya to inspect the ongoing housing initiatives and interact with the local Tamil populace. This visit marks a continuation of recent high-level exchanges to enhance the enduring bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)