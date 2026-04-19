Left Menu

Air India's Fleet Transformation: Next-Gen Upgrades for Boeing 787

Air India is retrofitting its Boeing 787-8 fleet to enhance its long-haul operations. The airline, amid a significant transformation, has upgraded seven aircraft this year. By early 2028, all legacy Boeing 787-8 planes will be updated. This marks a major modernization effort under the Tata Group's ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:02 IST
Air India's Fleet Transformation: Next-Gen Upgrades for Boeing 787
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India is set to enhance its long-haul capabilities by upgrading its Boeing 787-8 fleet. The airline received its first retrofitted aircraft on April 13, beginning a modernization push that will see seven more planes updated this year.

According to Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, the retrofit program for the remaining legacy Boeing 787-8 planes is expected to be 85% complete by the end of 2027, with full completion projected for the first quarter of 2028.

This transformation, part of Air India's broader plan under Tata Group's ownership, includes upgrading Boeing 777 planes starting in 2027, as well as adding new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft to the fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Rescued: A Social Media Saga

Teen Rescued: A Social Media Saga

 India
2
High Seas Standoff: Iranian Forces Block Tanker Passage

High Seas Standoff: Iranian Forces Block Tanker Passage

 United Arab Emirates
3
Congress Criticizes BJP's Delimitation-Linked Women's Reservation Bill

Congress Criticizes BJP's Delimitation-Linked Women's Reservation Bill

 India
4
Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026