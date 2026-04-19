Air India's Fleet Transformation: Next-Gen Upgrades for Boeing 787

Air India is set to enhance its long-haul capabilities by upgrading its Boeing 787-8 fleet. The airline received its first retrofitted aircraft on April 13, beginning a modernization push that will see seven more planes updated this year.

According to Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, the retrofit program for the remaining legacy Boeing 787-8 planes is expected to be 85% complete by the end of 2027, with full completion projected for the first quarter of 2028.

This transformation, part of Air India's broader plan under Tata Group's ownership, includes upgrading Boeing 777 planes starting in 2027, as well as adding new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft to the fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)