Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. and Iran Approach Fragile Nuclear Negotiations

European allies are expressing deep concern about the U.S.'s current approach to nuclear negotiations with Iran. Diplomats with experience in dealing with Tehran worry that an inexperienced American negotiating team might push for an overly simplistic framework deal. This could entrench rather than solve deeper issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief, they say. The fear is that the U.S. administration, eager for a visible diplomatic success, may secure a fragile agreement, leaving complicated technical follow-on discussions to linger for an extended period.

According to a senior European diplomat, the issue is not the absence of an agreement, but the risk of a flawed initial deal causing endless future complications. In response to inquiries from Reuters, the White House dismissed these criticisms, asserting President Trump's track record of favorable deals for America. Yet historical players like France, Britain, and Germany, who once collaborated with the U.S. to achieve the JCPOA, find themselves sidelined as they brace for resumed negotiations amid long-standing mistrust.

Diplomats indicate that a skeletal agreement may indeed be reached, principally revolving around nuclear and economic packages. However, they emphasize that the nuclear aspect remains contentious. Verifying uranium stocks and ensuring rigorous oversight are among the divisive issues at stake. Intertwined with these talks is the matter of sanctions relief and Iran's insistence on zero aggression following past hostilities. The complexity of combining diplomatic strategy, technical verification, and regional security concerns ensures that every detail in these negotiations carries significant weight.

(With inputs from agencies.)