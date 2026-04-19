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Battle for Bengal: Identity at Stake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee of prioritizing infiltrators over natives in the upcoming state assembly elections. Modi urged voters to save Bengal's identity by opposing the TMC's alleged corruption and misgovernance. The state elections are slated for two phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhargram | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:04 IST
Battle for Bengal: Identity at Stake
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In a rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi characterized the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections as a crucial fight to preserve the state's identity. According to Modi, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is more concerned with infiltrators than the native Bengali populace.

Addressing supporters in Jhargram, a tribal-dominated area, Modi alleged that the TMC intends to establish a government of and for infiltrators, overshadowing the cultural and social fabric of Bengal. He painted the current situation as a dangerous trajectory for the state's future.

Modi's rhetoric was sharp, accusing the TMC of rampant corruption and turning a blind eye to local grievances, including illegal land occupations. The assembly elections will take place in two phases, with Jhargram scheduled to vote on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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