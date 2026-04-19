Battle for Bengal: Identity at Stake

In a rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi characterized the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections as a crucial fight to preserve the state's identity. According to Modi, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is more concerned with infiltrators than the native Bengali populace.

Addressing supporters in Jhargram, a tribal-dominated area, Modi alleged that the TMC intends to establish a government of and for infiltrators, overshadowing the cultural and social fabric of Bengal. He painted the current situation as a dangerous trajectory for the state's future.

Modi's rhetoric was sharp, accusing the TMC of rampant corruption and turning a blind eye to local grievances, including illegal land occupations. The assembly elections will take place in two phases, with Jhargram scheduled to vote on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)