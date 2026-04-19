Iran's Accelerated Missile and Drone Arsenal Upgrade
Iran is increasing the speed of updates and replenishments of its missile and drone launchers, surpassing the rates prior to its conflict with the U.S. and Israel, according to Majid Mousavi. A video shows him in an underground missile facility, though Reuters could not verify this footage.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force has escalated its efforts in updating and replenishing missile and drone launchers, now at a swifter pace than before its hostilities with the U.S. and Israel, as per Commander Majid Mousavi's Sunday announcement reported by Nournews.
The statement was released alongside an edited video showcasing Mousavi inspecting an underground missile site, including sequences of drones, missiles, and launchers within these hidden facilities, as well as ground missile launches.
However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the authenticity of the footage or the specifics of the site shown in the video.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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