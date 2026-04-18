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Heist Uncovered: Burglary Ring Busted in Delhi

Delhi Police solved a high-value burglary in Madhu Vihar, arresting five suspects, including a goldsmith. Stolen items worth around Rs 1 crore were recovered. The suspects, habitual offenders, targeted locked houses in residential areas. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further criminal connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:12 IST
Heist Uncovered: Burglary Ring Busted in Delhi
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In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have cracked a major burglary case in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, recovering valuables worth approximately Rs 1 crore and apprehending five individuals. Among those arrested is a goldsmith accused of receiving the stolen property.

The crime took place at Arya Nagar Apartment, where the residents reported returning to discover their locks broken and valuables missing, including gold, diamonds, and cash, with the total value estimated at roughly Rs 1 crore.

Police investigations, which involved mapping the suspects' movements, led to the arrest of five habitual offenders, with recovery of a significant portion of the stolen items. The group had been conducting daytime reconnaissance of residential colonies to target locked homes. Further inquiries into the case are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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