Showdown in Hormuz: Iran Closes, Trump Warns, Tensions Spike

In a rapidly unfolding geopolitical drama, Iran has once again tightened its grip on the vital Strait of Hormuz, reimposing a naval blockade merely 24 hours after lifting it. This strategic choke point, crucial for global oil transportation, saw limited respite as U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stark warning to Iran, emphasizing that the nation can no longer wield threats of maritime closures as leverage over America.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) resumed strict control over the strait on Saturday, halting hopes of a sustained energy corridor. A temporary ceasefire allowed over a dozen vessels, including previously sanctioned ships, to navigate the waterway. However, President Trump swiftly declared that the U.S. naval blockade would persist until Iran enters into a comprehensive nuclear and security agreement, signaling continued American vigilance.

Tensions escalated further with reports of IRGC gunboats firing on a commercial tanker near Oman and forcing two Indian vessels to retreat. This marked the abrupt end to the fleeting reopening and placed India's diplomatic stance under scrutiny as global observers keenly watch the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)