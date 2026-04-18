Modi Criticizes DMK: Family Dynamics Fuelling Corruption Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party during a Saturday election rally, accusing them of nepotism and self-serving policies.

Modi claimed that the DMK's focus on family wealth has led to increased state debt, contrasting this with the BJP's emphasis on merit and growth.

The Prime Minister also stressed the central government's recent significant financial contributions to Tamil Nadu, framing it as vital support for a key economic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)