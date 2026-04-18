Modi Criticizes DMK: Family Dynamics Fuelling Corruption Concerns
At an NDA election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party for its alleged nepotistic practices. He accused them of prioritizing family wealth over state welfare, noting increased debt among residents. Modi highlighted the BJP's contrasting principles and the central government's economic support for Tamil Nadu.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party during a Saturday election rally, accusing them of nepotism and self-serving policies.
Modi claimed that the DMK's focus on family wealth has led to increased state debt, contrasting this with the BJP's emphasis on merit and growth.
The Prime Minister also stressed the central government's recent significant financial contributions to Tamil Nadu, framing it as vital support for a key economic region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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