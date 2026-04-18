A ''distress address'' rather than national address: Congress hits out at PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:33 IST
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- India
A ''distress address'' rather than national address: Congress hits out at PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- national address
- distress
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- PM Modi
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