Crackdown on Absenteeism: 172 Poonch Employees Face Salary Freeze
In a decisive move for administrative accountability, 172 government employees in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, were found absent during surprise inspections. Their salaries have been withheld, pending further investigation. Show-cause notices demand explanations. Poonch's administration reinforces zero-tolerance on absenteeism, urging adherence to punctuality and duty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive crackdown on absenteeism, 172 government employees in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, were discovered absent without authorization during a surprise inspection conducted on Saturday.
The Poonch Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Sharma, initiated these unscheduled inspections to reinforce administrative discipline and accountability.
As a result, these employees now face immediate salary withholding, and they have received show-cause notices demanding explanations, underscoring the administration's stringent stance on duty adherence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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