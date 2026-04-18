Crackdown on Absenteeism: 172 Poonch Employees Face Salary Freeze

In a decisive crackdown on absenteeism, 172 government employees in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, were discovered absent without authorization during a surprise inspection conducted on Saturday.

The Poonch Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Sharma, initiated these unscheduled inspections to reinforce administrative discipline and accountability.

As a result, these employees now face immediate salary withholding, and they have received show-cause notices demanding explanations, underscoring the administration's stringent stance on duty adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)