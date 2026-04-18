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Crackdown on Absenteeism: 172 Poonch Employees Face Salary Freeze

In a decisive move for administrative accountability, 172 government employees in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, were found absent during surprise inspections. Their salaries have been withheld, pending further investigation. Show-cause notices demand explanations. Poonch's administration reinforces zero-tolerance on absenteeism, urging adherence to punctuality and duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:33 IST
Crackdown on Absenteeism: 172 Poonch Employees Face Salary Freeze
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  • India

In a decisive crackdown on absenteeism, 172 government employees in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, were discovered absent without authorization during a surprise inspection conducted on Saturday.

The Poonch Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Sharma, initiated these unscheduled inspections to reinforce administrative discipline and accountability.

As a result, these employees now face immediate salary withholding, and they have received show-cause notices demanding explanations, underscoring the administration's stringent stance on duty adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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