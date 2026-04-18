Simplifying Democracy: The Art of Legislative Drafting in Rajasthan

At the heart of democratic governance in Rajasthan lies the art of legislative drafting, crucially endorsed by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

During the 37th International Legislative Drafting Training Programme, Devnani called for bills written in simple language to reflect the people's true will.

Emphasizing justice-oriented legislation, Devnani described the bill-passing process as detailed and transparent, a sentiment echoed by delegates from 17 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)