Simplifying Democracy: The Art of Legislative Drafting in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasized the need for simplicity and clarity in legislative drafting. Speaking at the International Legislative Drafting Training Programme, Devnani highlighted the thorough process involved in passing laws, underlining the importance of transparent governance. The event attracted delegates from 17 nations, showcasing diverse legislative practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
At the heart of democratic governance in Rajasthan lies the art of legislative drafting, crucially endorsed by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.
During the 37th International Legislative Drafting Training Programme, Devnani called for bills written in simple language to reflect the people's true will.
Emphasizing justice-oriented legislation, Devnani described the bill-passing process as detailed and transparent, a sentiment echoed by delegates from 17 countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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