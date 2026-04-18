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Tensions Rise as India Protests Iranian Gunfire Incident in Strait of Hormuz

India summoned the Iranian envoy to protest after two Indian-flagged ships reversed course in the Strait of Hormuz due to gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The incident raised India's concerns about shipping safety, urging Iran to ensure safe passage for India-bound vessels. Tehran's closure of the strait followed unresolved issues with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:02 IST
Tensions Rise as India Protests Iranian Gunfire Incident in Strait of Hormuz
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India has taken a strong diplomatic stance, summoning the Iranian envoy Mohammed Fathali after an incident compelled two Indian-flagged ships to reverse course in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards reportedly fired on the vessels, prompting a protest led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to emphasize India's concerns about maritime safety and the protection of its merchant fleet. The Ministry of External Affairs noted the historical cooperation from Iran in facilitating the safe passage of ships bound for India.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane, was reclosed by Tehran following allegations of US violations of prior agreements, which further complicated regional tensions. The situation underscores ongoing strains in international maritime logistics, with calls for steady diplomatic interventions to ensure the continuance of international trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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