Global Headlines: A Week of Turmoil and Diplomacy

This week's global news is marked by conflict and diplomacy. A French soldier in Lebanon was killed in an incident attributed to Hezbollah, escalating regional tensions. Meanwhile, Dubai police arrested alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan on organized crime charges, showcasing international law enforcement's reach.

Diplomatic relations were in the spotlight as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum visited Spain, marking a rapprochement. Tensions mounted in Asia with North Korea's missile tests, and Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz prompted a stark warning from Donald Trump regarding U.S.-Iranian relations.

Further unrest unfolded in Kyiv, where a shooting incident left six dead and was classified as a terrorist act. Meanwhile, economic interests were highlighted by The Trump Organization's plans for a new skyscraper in Tbilisi, Georgia, aiming to reshape the capital's skyline.

(With inputs from agencies.)