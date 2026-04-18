Opposition's Renewed Push Against Election Chief

In a strategic maneuver, opposition parties continue to push for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Previously rejected efforts have not deterred them, as senior MPs from several parties convene to draft a fresh notice. Conversations are ongoing about which parliamentary House might see the introduction of this renewed call for accountability.

Confidence seems to have been bolstered by the recent rejection of a constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, which opposition leaders are now using to rally increased support. Their new aim is to accumulate at least 200 signatures in favor of the notice against Kumar. Allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner include a lack of independence and undue influence by the executive.

Opposition leaders argue that previous allegations against Kumar for misconduct were strong, pointing to issues such as disenfranchisement activities and a bias towards the ruling party. However, both the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman found these claims insufficient under constitutional standards, emphasizing the need for clear, specific misconduct for removal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)