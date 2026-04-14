Political Strategy Under Scrutiny: I-PAC's Legal Battle Amid Bengal Polls

The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) marks a significant development in the ongoing money laundering probe connected to the coal scam. The investigation escalates amid the impending West Bengal Assembly Elections, stirring political tensions.

The ED executed late-night arrests, detaining Chandel, who holds a significant stake in I-PAC, a firm renowned for political consultancy, particularly with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The probe agency claims that I-PAC engaged in numerous financial irregularities, including the laundering of approximately Rs 50 crore.

This move has sparked concerns, particularly expressed by TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, over electoral fairness ahead of the crucial polls. The ED has sought further investigations by the CBI, citing potential power abuses related to the ongoing probe.