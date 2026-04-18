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Tensions Erupt: French Soldier Killed in Lebanon Attack

A French soldier was killed and three others wounded in an attack in southern Lebanon, likely executed by Hezbollah according to UNIFIL and French officials. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable. An investigation is underway, while Hezbollah denies involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST
Tensions Erupt: French Soldier Killed in Lebanon Attack
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A French soldier has been killed and three others wounded in southern Lebanon during an attack that UNIFIL peacekeepers and French officials suspect was executed by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. The incident was condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron as 'unacceptable'.

In response, the United Nations' peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, stated that initial assessments suggested involvement by non-state actors, allegedly Hezbollah. An investigation is ongoing into what is being called a 'deliberate attack'. The attack occurred in Ghandouriyeh village, southern Lebanon, as troops attempted to open a route to an isolated UNIFIL post, according to French armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement, criticizing the swift accusations against it. Meanwhile, Lebanon's army has condemned the attack and initiated a probe, with President Aoun offering condolences and Prime Minister Salam echoing the condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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