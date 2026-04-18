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Paralympic Coach Removed Amid Harassment Allegations

The Paralympic Committee of India has terminated coach Naval Singh following harassment allegations by gold-medallist Sumit Antil. The committee reviewed several complaints before deciding to remove Singh from all activities. Notably, officials claim Singh was not a coach for para athletics since 2025, but only for able-bodied athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:15 IST
Paralympic Coach Removed Amid Harassment Allegations
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  • India

In an unexpected move, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has terminated the contract of coach Naval Singh, following allegations of mental harassment and verbal abuse brought forward by Paralympic gold-medallist Sumit Antil.

Antil, alongside several others, lodged complaints with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), sparking an urgent review by PCI. President Devendra Jhajharia confirmed the decision in an unaddressed letter dated Friday, citing misconduct as the primary reason for Singh's immediate removal from Paralympic activities.

Interestingly, some PCI officials claimed that Singh had not been involved with para athletics since 2025. Instead, he had been working with able-bodied athlete Sachin Yadav. Antil, who won gold at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics, accused Singh of being mentally unstable and attempting to disrupt top athletes, including Neeraj Chopra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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