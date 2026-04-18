Mahayuti Government Embroiled in Astrologer Rape Scandal
The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra faces significant discredit following the scandal involving self-styled godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat, accused of sexual assaults under spiritual pretenses. Congress leader Sachin Sawant criticizes BJP for political exploitation, urging against using the case of 'corporate jihad' for political mileage and targeting communities.
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The Maharashtra Mahayuti government finds itself under fire due to a scandal involving Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat, who stands accused of sexual assault under the guise of spiritual guidance.
Congress leader Sachin Sawant has criticized the BJP-led coalition, arguing that this issue has significantly discredited the government. He warned against politicizing the case, urging the ruling party to avoid leveraging the 'corporate jihad' narrative for political gain.
Meanwhile, a Nashik court has committed Kharat to judicial custody, with further investigations ongoing under charges of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault. The Enforcement Directorate is also involved, probing financial aspects under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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