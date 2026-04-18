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Legal Drama Unfolds: Lawyer's Family Accused in Shocking Murder

A city lawyer, his wife, and daughter were arrested for allegedly murdering his employee, amid suspicions of an affair. The victim was found dead in the office, leading to an investigation. The lawyer's wife confessed to jealousy-driven murder, but the lawyer's role in evidence tampering is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:15 IST
Legal Drama Unfolds: Lawyer's Family Accused in Shocking Murder
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In a dramatic turn of events, a city-based lawyer, his wife, and their daughter have been detained following the alleged murder of his 32-year-old secretary. Authorities report that the lawyer's wife suspected an illicit relationship between her husband and the victim, which may have led to the tragic incident.

The victim, who served as a secretary at the lawyer's office in Chandan Nagar for over three years, failed to return home on April 16. Her spouse's repeated calls went unanswered, prompting him to contact the lawyer, who provided evasive responses and sparked suspicion.

Upon visiting the office, the husband discovered his wife's lifeless body hidden in a sack amidst a pool of blood. The police have registered a case of murder, while investigating the lawyer's potential involvement in the alleged conspiracy and possible attempt to destroy evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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