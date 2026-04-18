Terror in Kyiv: Hostage Crisis Ends with Shootout

A tragic incident unfolded in Kyiv on Saturday as a gunman killed at least six people, taking hostages and barricading himself in a local supermarket. Ukrainian officials confirmed that police shot the suspect dead after failed negotiation attempts.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry chief, Ihor Klymenko, reported that tactical police units stormed the supermarket after negotiations to secure the release of hostages failed. The suspect was killed during an attempt to resist arrest.

Klymenko revealed that the gunman, carrying a legally registered carbine, had interacted with licensing authorities months prior to the incident. A full investigation is currently being conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)