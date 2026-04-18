Surveillance Standoff: Trump Extends Controversial Program

In a move that postpones an ongoing debate in Congress, President Donald Trump signed a bill on Saturday to extend a controversial surveillance program until April 30. The decision emerged from a Senate-approved, last-minute effort to prevent the program's authority from expiring.

The core of the dispute is Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows intelligence agencies like the CIA and NSA to collect communications data from overseas without warrants. Critics argue that this poses a significant threat to civil liberties.

While Trump and Republican leaders advocate for the program's importance in national security, opponents demand reforms such as the requirement for warrants to access American communications. As the temporary measure moves forward, these discussions assure a contentious future in the legislative corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)