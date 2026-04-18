Diplomatic Odyssey: PM Sharif's Crucial West Asia Tour

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has concluded a pivotal tri-nation tour across West Asia, aimed at fostering regional peace and reinforcing bilateral ties. Discussions held with top leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye underscored the strategic significance of these nations in regional affairs.

While in Turkiye, Sharif participated in the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a platform addressing current geopolitical challenges. His diplomatic endeavors come at a critical juncture, coinciding with indications of a potential second round of US-Iran discussions in Islamabad.

Back home, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed Sharif about developments within Pakistan, lauding his diplomatic successes. The nation now awaits impending engagements as the ceasefire deadline looms, with expectations of intensified diplomatic activities next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)