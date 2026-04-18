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Historic LNG Transit Through Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Ceasefire

Five LNG vessels from Qatar are nearing the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first potential transit through this critical waterway since the U.S.-Israel war with Iran started. Following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, vessel movements indicate a partial resumption of LNG exports amid damaged capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:24 IST
Historic LNG Transit Through Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the U.S.-brokered ceasefire paves the way for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, five liquefied natural gas vessels from Qatar approach the passage, reflecting a tentative return to pre-war trade dynamics.

This will be the first LNG crossing since the February onset of the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, underscoring the strategic importance of the Strait, which previously carried a significant portion of the world's LNG trade.

Tracking data from Kpler reveals four vessels operated by QatarEnergy, with one chartered by India's Petronet, aiming to restore energy ties with Asian markets despite ongoing repair challenges in Qatar's LNG infrastructure due to conflict-related disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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