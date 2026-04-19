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Demand for Electoral Rights: Urgent Call to Halt Special Intensive Review

A seminar organized by Janhastakshep saw intellectuals and experts demanding the termination of the Special Intensive Review of the electoral rolls, citing citizen rights violations. They called for using updated 2025 electoral rolls to ensure meaningful elections. The seminar passed a unanimous resolution demanding changes from the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:26 IST
Demand for Electoral Rights: Urgent Call to Halt Special Intensive Review
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive seminar held at the Press Club of India, a collective of intellectuals, lawyers, students, and social activists urgently called for the termination of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) process for electoral rolls. The event was organized by the human rights group Janhastakshep.

Prominent figures such as former election commissioner S Y Quraishi and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan highlighted the need for transparent electoral processes that are in alignment with citizens' rights. The group advocated for the continuation of old rolls or the use of the updated 2025 rolls, particularly stressing immediate relief for those unfairly removed from the lists.

The resolution adopted at the seminar brought into focus the duties of the Election Commission, emphasizing that citizenship determinations should remain within the Ministry of Home Affairs' jurisdiction, ensuring electoral integrity and preventing undue disenfranchisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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