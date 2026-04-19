Enthusiasm among people reflective of their anger against TMC's 'Nirmam Sarkar' (cruel govt): PM at Bankura poll rally.
PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:26 IST
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- India
Enthusiasm among people reflective of their anger against TMC's 'Nirmam Sarkar' (cruel govt): PM at Bankura poll rally.
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