South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's Strategic Visit to India

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has commenced his state visit to India, emphasizing the strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership between the two nations.

During his three-day stay, President Lee is set to engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on cooperation in areas such as trade, defense, and critical technologies.

This visit signifies the shared commitment of India and South Korea to deepen existing collaborations and explore new avenues for mutual benefit in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)