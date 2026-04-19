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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's Strategic Visit to India

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visits India to strengthen strategic ties. During his three-day visit, he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss cooperation in trade, defense, and technology. The visit highlights the mutual aspiration to expand partnerships and address global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:46 IST
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's Strategic Visit to India
President Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has commenced his state visit to India, emphasizing the strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership between the two nations.

During his three-day stay, President Lee is set to engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on cooperation in areas such as trade, defense, and critical technologies.

This visit signifies the shared commitment of India and South Korea to deepen existing collaborations and explore new avenues for mutual benefit in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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