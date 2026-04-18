Tamil Nadu Faces Political Turmoil Ahead of Assembly Elections

In the Virugambakkam constituency, candidate V.N. Ravi voiced strong criticism of the ruling DMK government, claiming widespread public dissatisfaction and a growing demand for political change. As Tamil Nadu approaches its Assembly elections, Ravi expressed confidence in the AIADMK-led NDA alliance's ability to secure victory. His remarks underscore the intensifying political campaigns by major parties throughout the state.

Ravi also addressed the controversial Delimitation Bill, arguing that the proposed restructuring of constituencies, such as the transition of Virugambakkam from Alandur, would enhance administrative clarity and governance efficiency. He criticized statements made by political figures Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, labeling them as misleading and dishonest.

Amid recent parliamentary developments, the Opposition's vote against the Constitution Amendment Bill saw its defeat, leading the government to withdraw related proposals. The underlying contention revolves around expanding the Lok Sabha and instituting women's reservation, but the methodology presented in the Bill is contested. Despite these tensions, Tamil Nadu's electoral future hinges on the upcoming single-phase polls slated for April 23, with results due on May 4, where the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and AIADMK-led NDA are poised for a major electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)