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Women's Empowerment Bill Faces Setback Amid Political Turmoil

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress and its allies of undermining women's empowerment by voting against the women's quota amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. Despite the setback, the Narendra Modi government remains firm on granting women 33% reservation in legislatures by 2029, advocating increased representation and debunking opposition misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:44 IST
Women's Empowerment Bill Faces Setback Amid Political Turmoil
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On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the Congress and its allies for opposing a legislative amendment aimed at enhancing women's representation in the Lok Sabha. Labeling their actions as a 'cheerharan' of women's empowerment, Saini highlighted the opposition's perceived disregard for democratic principles.

Accompanied by key political figures like West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Saini emphasized the ruling government's commitment to women's rights. He firmly stated that the Narendra Modi administration remains devoted to implementing a 33% legislative reservation for women by 2029, despite opposition attempts to derail the process.

Refuting claims of regional disadvantage due to the delimitation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified in Parliament that representation adjustments would be uniform across states. Saini accused the opposition of misinforming the public and stressed that historical outcomes reveal Congress's pattern of political obstruction, urging voters to recognize and respond to the issue during upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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