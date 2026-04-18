Electoral Integrity at Stake: Constable Suspended for Misconduct

A Kolkata Police constable, Masud Karim, was suspended for purportedly attempting to influence voters during postal voting in West Bengal, according to a senior officer's statement on Saturday.

The suspension follows an initial inquiry that supports the allegations, with Karim implicated in misconduct at Haldia's sub-divisional officer's office in the Purba Midnapore district.

The Election Commission of India maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding voting irregularities and has pledged to enforce severe consequences for violations, as evidenced by other recent suspensions for similar infractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)