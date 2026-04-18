Electoral Integrity at Stake: Constable Suspended for Misconduct
A Kolkata Police constable was suspended for allegedly influencing electors during postal voting in West Bengal. The constable, Masud Karim, faces suspension following preliminary findings. The Election Commission stresses zero tolerance for any malpractice, underscoring stringent measures against poll-related violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kolkata Police constable, Masud Karim, was suspended for purportedly attempting to influence voters during postal voting in West Bengal, according to a senior officer's statement on Saturday.
The suspension follows an initial inquiry that supports the allegations, with Karim implicated in misconduct at Haldia's sub-divisional officer's office in the Purba Midnapore district.
The Election Commission of India maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding voting irregularities and has pledged to enforce severe consequences for violations, as evidenced by other recent suspensions for similar infractions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kolkata
- Police
- constable
- suspended
- election
- postal voting
- Masud Karim
- West Bengal
- malpractice
- EC
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