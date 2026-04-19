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Mysterious Tanker Deaths in Madhya Pradesh Spark Investigation

Two men died while painting inside a water tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. While police suspect suffocation, the victims' families allege foul play and demand a thorough investigation. The deceased, Gulab Anuragi and Armaan Khan, were working in a garage, and their deaths are currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:10 IST
Mysterious Tanker Deaths in Madhya Pradesh Spark Investigation
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The tragic deaths of two young painters have sent shockwaves through Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. On Saturday evening, Gulab Anuragi, aged 22, and Armaan Khan, aged 23, passed away in a suspected suffocation incident while working inside an empty water tanker.

The incident took place at a garage operated by Sachin Patel, where the two men fell unconscious. Rushed to the hospital by their employer, the doctors pronounced them dead. Initially suspected to be due to suffocation, the exact cause of their deaths will be confirmed by a post-mortem examination, according to Station House Officer Rita Singh.

The families of the deceased suspect foul play, claiming that key facts have been concealed and are demanding a comprehensive investigation. As a result, the police have registered a case and are delving deeper into the mystery surrounding these untimely deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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