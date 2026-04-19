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Tragic Encounter: Elephant Attack Claims Life in Odisha

A 60-year-old woman from Odisha's Deogarh district, named Pati Pradhan, was killed by a wild elephant. The incident happened when she was collecting Mahua in the forest. The police and forest officials are investigating, and compensation will be provided to her family according to the norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:49 IST
Tragic Encounter: Elephant Attack Claims Life in Odisha
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman tragically lost her life during a wild elephant encounter in Odisha's Deogarh district, officials confirmed on Sunday. The victim, Pati Pradhan, hailed from Aunli village. She met her untimely fate in Aunli Khesara forest while gathering Mahua, according to Divisional Forest Officer Rashmi.

Upon learning of the incident, local police and forest officials promptly arrived at the scene, arranging for the deceased's body to be sent for a post-mortem examination, DFO Rashmi stated. The unfortunate mishap has raised concerns about human-animal interactions in the region.

In line with official protocols, authorities have assured that compensation will be provided to the bereaved family members. This incident underscores the urgent need for strategies to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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