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Pope Leo Calls for Peace Amid Global Conflicts

Pope Leo, during a Mass in Luanda, urged for a ceasefire in Ukraine and praised the truce between Israel and Lebanon. Addressing a crowd of around 100,000, he emphasized the need for dialogue over warfare. He is recognized as the first U.S. pope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:49 IST
Pope Leo Calls for Peace Amid Global Conflicts
Pope Leo
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Pope Leo, speaking in Luanda, passionately condemned the ongoing violence in Ukraine, urging both sides to lay down arms and engage in peaceful negotiations.

The address, made after a Mass that saw a massive turnout of approximately 100,000 attendees, highlighted the pontiff's call for dialogue.

Additionally, Pope Leo lauded the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, considering it a beacon of hope amidst persistent tensions, while making history as the first U.S. pope to make such appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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