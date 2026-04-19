Pope Leo Calls for Peace Amid Global Conflicts
Pope Leo, during a Mass in Luanda, urged for a ceasefire in Ukraine and praised the truce between Israel and Lebanon. Addressing a crowd of around 100,000, he emphasized the need for dialogue over warfare. He is recognized as the first U.S. pope.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Angola
Pope Leo, speaking in Luanda, passionately condemned the ongoing violence in Ukraine, urging both sides to lay down arms and engage in peaceful negotiations.
The address, made after a Mass that saw a massive turnout of approximately 100,000 attendees, highlighted the pontiff's call for dialogue.
Additionally, Pope Leo lauded the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, considering it a beacon of hope amidst persistent tensions, while making history as the first U.S. pope to make such appeals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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