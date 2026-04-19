Pope Leo Calls for Peace Amid Global Conflicts

Pope Leo, speaking in Luanda, passionately condemned the ongoing violence in Ukraine, urging both sides to lay down arms and engage in peaceful negotiations.

The address, made after a Mass that saw a massive turnout of approximately 100,000 attendees, highlighted the pontiff's call for dialogue.

Additionally, Pope Leo lauded the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, considering it a beacon of hope amidst persistent tensions, while making history as the first U.S. pope to make such appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)