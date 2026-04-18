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Police Crack Rs 1 Crore Madhu Vihar Burglary, Arrest Five Suspects

Police in Madhu Vihar have solved a burglary case involving stolen jewellery and cash worth approximately Rs 1 crore. After meticulous investigation and analysis of CCTV footage, five suspects were arrested. The gang, including a goldsmith, targeted locked houses and cleverly concealed stolen goods to avoid detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:00 IST
Police Crack Rs 1 Crore Madhu Vihar Burglary, Arrest Five Suspects
Delhi: Police arrest five accused in a blind burglary case in Madhu Vihar (Photo/DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant breakthrough, police in Madhu Vihar announced the resolution of a high-profile burglary case involving the theft of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery, along with cash, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. The burglary, which took place at Arya Nagar Apartment, had left authorities perplexed since it was first reported on April 4.

According to officials, the burglary was meticulously planned with the suspects conducting reconnaissance during daylight to identify potential targets. The perpetrators broke into the house through the night, making off with the valuables. After an extensive review of surveillance footage from over 150 cameras throughout the neighborhood, police managed to trace the suspects' movements over a 10-kilometer area.

On April 8, police apprehended two of the accused, revealing the identities of accomplices who were later arrested as well. Efforts led to the recovery of a portion of the stolen goods, believed to have been dispersed among various associates. Authorities continue to investigate, aiming to dismantle the entire criminal network and retrieve more of the stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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